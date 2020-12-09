PUBG Mobile: Mortal, Dynamo, Scout among 5 highest-watched YouTube streamers in 2020

In the last couple of years, gaming has seen exponential growth, but in 2020, this rise has been phenomenal. The world was forced to live indoors for most of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown. While sitting at home, the internet was one of the few mediums of entertainment for most people worldwide.

Many turned to playing/watching games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Among Us to keep themselves engaged.

We’re not saying the YouTube Gaming community is the best but wow it kind of is! 100 billion watch time hours? 🤯 Over 40 million active gaming creators? 🤯 Check out our 2020 wrap up over on the YouTube blog: https://t.co/p14IKq9Sha pic.twitter.com/8LWfoLhrE6 — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) December 8, 2020

YouTube Gaming and Twitch are two major platforms where millions of gamers showcase their talent. While the latter is more prevalent in the Americas and Europe, YouTube's offering has its grip in South Asia and developing countries.

2020 is coming to an end, and it has been the biggest-ever for YouTube Gaming, with 100 billion watch-time hours and more than 40 million active gaming channels.

Gaming titles on the platform saw a significant boom in the audience, and hours watched. People liked to watch the gameplay of their favorite titles or just enjoyed the quirkiness of their favorite streamers.

YouTube Gaming reveals top live streamers of 2020

In a detailed report published by YouTube Gaming and tweeted out by its Head of Gaming, Ryan Wyatt, the top 11 most-watched live streamers for the year were announced.

Top live streamers by views in 2020 (in no particular order):

#1 - Mortal

Naman "Mortal" Mathur is a streamer and professional PUBG Mobile player. He is also the owner of one of the world's most famous teams, Soul Esports. With more than 6.25 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram, he is one of South Asia's most-followed gaming personalities. The 24-year-old has more than 800 million views on the former.

#2 - Dynamo Gaming

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is one of the earliest PUBG Mobile streamers from India. He has more than 9 million subscribers on YouTube and 780 million-plus views. He is also the owner of the famous PUBG Mobile clan, Hydra.

#3 - Scout

Scout is one of the most experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He has been active since 2018 and is known for his extraordinary gameplay. The Valsad native has more than 3.26 million subscribers on YouTube and around 160 million views combined.

#4 - Nobru

Bruno "Nobru" Goes is a professional Free Fire esports player for Team Corinthians from Brazil. He has more than 11.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

#5 - Total Gaming

Popularly known as Ajju Bhai, he is the biggest gaming creator from India with more than 17.1 million subscribers and 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

#6 - Gyan Gaming

Sujan "Gyan" Mistri is an Indian Free Fire content creator with more than 5.71 million subscribers and almost 600 million views combined on YouTube.

#7 - Soul Regaltos

Parv Singh, aka Rega, is a professional PUBG Mobile esports athlete for Team SouL with more than 1.78 million subs on YouTube.

Apart from these seven creators, the four others who made the list are:

#8 - The Donato: 21.6 million subscribers from Venezuela

#9 - VEGETTA777: 31.7 million subscribers from Spain

#10 - LazarBeam: 17.4 million subscribers from Australia

#11 - MrStiven Tc: 5.64 million subscribers from Colombia