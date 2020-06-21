PUBG Mobile: MortaL vows to donate future earnings to Indian Army

SouL MortaL is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile players in India.

In one of his recent streams, Mortal vowed to donate all his future PUBG Mobile tournaments' earnings to Indian Army.

SouL MortaL aka Naman Mathur (Picture Courtesy: 1Up Gaming / YT)

Naman Mathur, widely recognized as SouL Mortal is a popular PUBG Mobile player from India. He is also one of the finest PUBG Mobile content creators in the country. Mortal streams quite frequently on his Youtube channel and the streams are usually entertaining and fun to watch.

Mortal is loved by many PUBG Mobile fans and is an inspiration to those who want to make their career in professional mobile gaming.

In one of his recent streams, Mortal made an announcement that he will donate all his earnings from PUBG Mobile tournaments to the Indian Army.

SouL Mortal's announcement

“I was thinking and have decided whichever PUBG Mobile tournament I play and whatever prize money I win, I am going to donate that entire amount from my share of winnings. I will try to convince Regaltos, Viper and Sangwan too. From now on, whatever prize money we win from any tournament whether it is a local tournament, domestic tournament or an international tournament or whatever, all the money that comes from these events will go to the Indian Army.”

You can watch the announcement from the video below:

(At 3 minutes 40 Seconds)

This is a heartwarming gesture from SouL Mortal. However, this is not the first instance when Mortal has shown his gratitude for the Indian Army.

Last year, he donated his entire share of winnings that he won at PMCO 2019 India. He made a Facebook post regarding the same and thanked his teammates and fans for the support.

Mortal also donated Rs 50,000 during 8bit Thug’s charity stream to raise funds to battle the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Mortal’s YouTube channel

Mortal streams on his YouTube channel and has over 5 million subscribers. His videos have over 500 million views combined.

