Who is the founder of PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a household game in India, and is especially popular among the youth.

In this article, we discuss the origins of PUBG Mobile.

Who is the founder of PUBG Mobile? (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaper cart)

However, many do not know who created the game.

PUBG was developed and launched by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean videogame company Bluehole Corporation. The game was released in the latter part of 2017, before being fully released in December 2017. It was appreciated by audiences and players alike.

Origin of PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games then approached PUBG Corporation and struck a deal to publish the game in China, after making some changes. In the following months, they reached terms with the country's officials to release the game after making the required changes.

The mobile version of the game was announced shortly after to cater to China's audience. Two versions of the game were published: PUBG: Army Attack by TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, and PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, an internal division of Tencent Games.

PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield was then launched worldwide as PUBG Mobile after a soft launch in Canada.

However, PUBG Mobile could not be released in China because of non-approval from the relevant authority (National Radio and Television Administration), due to the freeze in approval in 2018.

In 2019, Tencent announced that they would no longer push for its release in this guise, instead releasing the game under the title of Game for Peace, which would readily meet all requirements for release in China.

In the same year, Tencent released the toned-down version of the game, thanks to the success of the PUBG Mobile across the world.

Hence, we can say that PUBG PC was created by PUBG Corporation, whereas the mobile version was created by LightSpeed and Quantum. However, Tencent also has a stake in Bluehole Corporation., which means PUBG Mobile was founded for and in China.