PUBG Mobile: Three teams disqualified, Ronak joins GodLike for PMIS 2020

The reason for their disqualification has not yet been revealed, with their replacements already lined up.

PUBG Mobile veteran Ronak will be playing for GOdLike at the upcoming PMIS online qualifiers.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors

SHARE

Ronak joined GodLike for the PMIS 2020

In a major development, three teams from Round 1 of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 have been disqualified due to unfair means. The detailed reasons are not known yet, but they will be disclosed on PUBG Mobile India's Instagram page soon.

The three teams that were disqualified are:

Infinite Warriors (Match 1, Rank 1, 38 points)

Zleven Esports (Match 2, Rank 2, 36 points)

Team BigFans (Match 3, Rank 2, 42 points)

Their slots will go to the next best teams in their round:

Insane (27 points,13 kills) (Round 1, Match 1)

Powerhouse (29 points,8 kills) (Round 1, Match 2)

Team Invaders (24 points,9 kills) (Round 1, Match 3)

Also read: PMIS 2020 online qualifiers Round 1 Day 3 recap

PUBG Mobile officials have been very strict with their anti-cheat system, and any attempt to gain unfair advantage was bound to be caught. Insane and Powerhouse are two invited teams, with star players like Insane Prince, Shockwave, Ph Novaking and Iconic in their ranks.

PUBG Mobile veteran Ronak moves to GodLike

Advertisement

GodLike with the announcement

In other news, Fnatic Ronak will be joining GodLike for the PUBG Mobile India Series. With GiLL leaving GodLike, the team needed someone with experience and good skills, and Ronak is a PUBG Mobile veteran. GodLike was invited for the online qualifiers of the PMIS, and they will have their first match today.

In the online qualifiers, teams will play two matches in three groups of 16, and the top three teams with the best cumulative scores in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. In addition to these 48 teams, eight teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round. The qualifiers will conclude on 21st June.

Also read: ESL India Premiership PUBG Mobile semifinals Day 1 recap

The quarterfinals will have a total of 64 teams, with the 56 qualified teams from the online qualifiers and eight invited teams taking part. These 64 teams will battle it out in four groups across four days. Eight teams from each group will proceed to the next round.

The quarterfinals will be held from 23rd July to 26th July. As noted, Team SouL, one of the eight invited teams, have withdrawn from PMIS 2020. This means a total of seven invited teams have been confirmed for the quarterfinals, with the last one to be announced soon.

Invited teams for qualifiers:

CELTZ

TSM-ENTITY

SYNERGE

MEGASTARS

ORANGE ROCK

FNATIC

REVENGE