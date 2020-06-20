PMIS 2020: Online Qualifiers round 1, day 3 results and overall standings

A look at the leaderboard after the third day of matches at PMIS 2020.

Intense and action-packed matches took place after which nine more teams qualified for the quarter-finals

PMIS Day 3 Online Qualifiers results

The Online Qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020 (PUBG Mobile India Series 2020) has commenced, and the third day of Round 1 is now over. A total of 256 teams from across India are competing for a spot in the next stage of the competition and for a massive prize pool of ₹50 lakh.

The teams have been divided into 16 groups of 16 teams each. Day 3 of the PMIS 2020 featured the next three groups in action. A total of six matches (best of two in each group) were played on the third day of the online qualifiers stage of PMIS 2020. After the end of the day, nine more teams making the total tally to 27, have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of PMIS 2020.

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers day 3 overall standings

Before looking at the results, do note that the first three teams after each match qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match 7 overall standings:

Match 7 Standings

After the seventh match on Day 3 of PMIS 2020, Team GodX topped the leaderboard with 50 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by bYe Official and Team Fly High with 28 and 36 points respectively.

Match 8 overall standings:

Advertisement

Match 8 Standings

After the eighth match, Team Legstump dominated and conquered the leaderboard with 41 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by Strong Hold and DC Officials with 38 and 35 points respectively.

Match 9 Overall Standings:

Match 9 standings

After the final match of the day 3, Element Esports acquired the #1 rank on the points table with 41 points and a chicken dinner. They were followed by ARC and Team IND with 34 and 26 points respectively.

Teams Qualified for PMIS 2020 Quarter Finals after Day 3:

As mentioned earlier, another nine teams have qualified for the next stage of the competition after the third day of matches at PMIS 2020. Here's a list of all the teams that qualified for the next stage of PMIS 2020:

Team GodX Bye Official Team Flyhigh Team Legstump Strong Hold DC Officials Element Esports ARC Team IND

PMIS 2020 Online Qualifiers began on 17th June and will go on for five days. After the online qualifiers, quarterfinals featuring 64 teams will be conducted.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of PMIS 2020 on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

Also Read: PMIS tournament format explained