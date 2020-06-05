PUBG Mobile: New 2 MB update Features and Patch Notes

The new 2 MB update was pushed for the removal of a major feature from the game.

New 2MB Update Features And Patch Notes

PUBG Mobile recently pushed a small 2 MB update in the game. PUBG Mobile releases these small updates to add or remove some features in the game. Updates are uploaded when players report some major issues in any feature of the game. In this article, we have discussed this new 2 MB update's features and patch notes.

Removal of Jungle Adventure Mode

PUBG Mobile recently released a new Jungle Adventure Mode in classic Sanhok map. In this Mode, there were some new features like Hot-Air Balloons, Power statues, and Jungle food. There were a total of three different colored power statues. The main purpose of these statues was to reward players with different items like Weapons, healing kits, and equipment in the game.

With this 2 MB update, the Jungle Adventure Mode has been removed completely from the game. PUBG Mobile has released a statement regarding this saying that:

This new Jungle Adventure Mode was causing dissatisfaction among various players due to some of the dynamics of the mode.

PUBG Mobile also said that they respect the traditions, cultures, and practices of their players and continue to value them. They are trying their best to provide a safe and better playing environment and experience to all players across the globe.

The main cause of the removal of Jungle Adventure Mode was the addition of three Power Statues in the game. After going near these statues and invoking them, players were able to get various in-game items like weapons and much more. However, this hurt sentiments of some players as they addressed this issue to the management. But with this new update, the mode has been removed.

Though, PUBG Mobile may add the new mode in coming weeks with much better dynamics in the game. Many new events will also arrive with this mode in future updates.

