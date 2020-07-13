PUBG Mobile: No Chance Esports announce new roster in India

No Chance Esports, a professional esports team from Mongolia, has announced its PUBG Mobile India roster for the upcoming PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020. No Chance was founded in November 2019 by Ariunsanaa (Kos) Tseepil.

No Chance India PUBG Mobile roster

Rudeep Ace Baniya Guardian Aragorn

The No Chance CEO also sent a special message to the Indian fans:

Greetings! I the CEO of Team No Chance is proud to announce our collaboration with an underdogs lineup in India, it has always been a wish for me to empower underdogs internationally and now when I have what it takes, it is a pleasure for us to travel all the way from Mongolia to India, empowering talented underdogs in India. The decision to not pick up Tier One elites but underdogs would indeed shock many of you but unfortunately, the situation of talented underdogs as of now is very disappointing and disturbing which makes it essential for us to invest in underdogs. We believe that they will live up to the reputation of Team No Chance and help us get a bunch of new trophies. Make sure to watch out for us India! Thank You.

About No Chance

No Chance Esports is a professional PUBG Mobile organisation from Mongolia that was founded in November 2019 by Ariunsanaa (Kos) Tseepil, and won the PMCO Wildcard 2020. They dominated the wildcard region with 4 chicken dinners out of 12 matches in the finals of the PMCO Wildcard, and qualified for the World League. Their current roster, playing in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East, is:

Choconutx

Godless

Heineken

Offdels

Kos

T-God (Coach and Head Manager)

About PUBG Mobile Cub Open (PMCO)

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 online qualifiers will start from 17th July and conclude on 27th July. The PMCO Spring 2020 was won by Team GodLike, and the top teams from the PMCO Fall will advance to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Fall, where they will be joined by table-toppers from PMPL Spring, PMCO South Asia and PMCO Pakistan. From this pro league, top teams will advance to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), where they will be joined by top teams from around the world.