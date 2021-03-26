PUBG Mobile officially crosses $5 billion in player spending

PUBG Mobile is the most successful mobile game over the past few years. Recently, on its third anniversary, officials announced that the title had surpassed one billion downloads.

In 2020 alone, the game saw more than 232 million downloads, the fourth-highest for the year. PUBG Mobile has now officially crossed $5 billion in player spending.

Players, it's our turn to level up! 😏🏆 PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! 🌎 Stay tuned for an awesome new update 🙌 #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

PUBG Mobile crosses $5 million in lifetime earnings

According to a new report from the data analysis firm Sensor Tower, the game has grossed more than $5.1 billion since its inception. PUBG Mobile averaged $704 million in player spending per quarter between Q1 and Q3 2020, with March coming out as its best month, earning $300 million.

A slight dip in the revenue came in Q4, where the title generated around $555 million. In 2020, on average, the Battle Royale title generated $7.4 million per day, Sensor Tower stated.

However, the game came back strongly in 2021 and had its third-best month ever in January 2021, collecting $259 million through player spending. In the first quarter (ongoing), the revenue generated by the title is $709 million.

PUBG Mobile global player spending by quarter

China remains the biggest market for the game, as its localized version, Game for Peace, contributes 55.4 percent, or $2.8 billion, of the $5.1 billion (does not include third-party Android stores). The USA claims the second spot with 12.7 percent of the total revenue, followed by Japan with 4.8 percent, Sensor Tower added.

Advertisement

Apple's App store makes up for a mammoth share, accumulating 81.6 percent of total revenue. However, outside of China, it accounts for 58.6 percent of revenue, with Google Play representing 41.4 percent.

The game is free to play, and the Royale Pass is quite popular among players. To date, PUBG Mobile has released 18 Royale Passes, which not only provides gun skins but many other items like emotes, UC, vehicle skins, cool outfits, etc.

Sensor Tower also revealed that the game was also the highest-earning mobile game by a margin in 2020, with more than $2.7 billion in player spending.