PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, presented by POCO in partnership with Loco India, and carrying a large 250,000 INR prize pool, has begun. Four days of matches will feature 20 top tier teams battling each other 14 times to lift the title.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts overall standings after Day 2

Continuing their fine form at the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, Team NovaGodlike went top of the table on Day 2, with 40 kills and a massive 61 placement points giving them 101 points. As the only team on a three-digit score, they're 19 points ahead of their closest competitors, GXR-Celtz. The second-placed team is owning the kills segment, with 43 frags. But Celtz have to ensure they don't fall into their recent habit of being unable to finish in the top three despite excellent displays.

U Mumba Esports, with a priority on placement and kills, are third with 81 points, just one behind Celtz. However, Day 1 toppers Team Insane struggled to keep up their momentum and finished the day in fourth.

Fan favourites like Orange Rock, SouL, Team IND and Fnatic also fought back to enter the top half of the table, and are placed at fifth, sixth, ninth and tenth with 73, 55, 44 and 40 points, respectively.

Other popular teams, such as 8Bit, SGE and TSM-Entity, continued to struggle, with poor rotations and gunfights proving to be a nightmare for them. 8Bit and SGE are at 11th and 12th, respectively, while TSM are languishing in 18th position.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 schedule:

3rd August

Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM

Match 2: Vikendi — 2:50 PM

Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

There is much more action waiting before we find out the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts winners, as we're only halfway through the tournament. To catch the live-action of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, tune in to Villager Esports on YouTube or download the Loco app.