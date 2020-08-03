PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, presented by POCO in partnership with Loco India and carrying an enormous 2,50,000 INR prize pool, has begun. Day 3 off a total of five days of competition has been completed, with 20 top tier Indian teams battling against each other to lift the title.

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts overall standings

The third day of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts was the day of comebacks. Team GXR-Celtz showed great fight to claim top spot with 72 kills and a total of 158 points. Similarly, Team Insane and U Mumba Esports, too, made significant improvements to climb up the table. As of now, with 143 points, Insane stand in second position, whereas UME, with 137 points, lie in third.

The table-toppers of Day 2, Team NovaGodlike, were not so lucky, and their errant displays saw the team fall to fourth place with 128 points. Orange Rock are in an interesting position, continuing to stay fifth after three days, with a total of 107 points. They're under threat of demotion, however, as SynerGE also made a great comeback to jump from 12th to sixth place on the day.

With 98 points just on Day 3, SGE seem to have all the momentum ahead of the penultimate day. Team SouL, yet again, underperformed to finish in eighth for the day.

Favourites continue to disappoint at the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts

Fan-favourites like Team 8Bit, Fnatic, Team IND and TSM-Entity continued their poor performances. Unfortunately, fighting for the title with only a few matches left seems impossible for them. However, TSM still seem to be doing well with their aggressive play despite their position. They have 31 kills, in comparison to only 15 placement points.

You can catch the live action of PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts on Villager Esports' YouTube channel or by downloading the Loco app.