PUBG Mobile: Pakistan teenager commits suicide after failing to complete a mission

Mobile gaming addiction can take a serious toll on mental health and should be avoided.

According to reports, the Pakistani teenager was addicted to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games in the video game industry. It is a free-to-play online multiplayer game with millions of players. However, the game finds itself in several controversies time and then. Many gamers get addicted to the game, which may lead to severe consequences.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani teenager named Mohammad Zakarya, who was a resident of Hingerwal district, reportedly killed himself after not being able to complete one of the missions in the game.

After further investigation of the issue, we got further insights into the situation.

"We found his mobile phone on the bed with the PUBG game on at that time near his body. We immediately called the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for further investigation into the incident" Senior police officer Ghazanfar Syed told Dawn.

"It was purely a case of addiction as the boy used to play PUBG game for many hours a day. The boy's father also confirmed about his obsession with the online game on which he spent many hours a day" the police officer said. (Source-The New Indian Express)

This is said to be the fourth suicide in Pakistan's Punjab province related to online games, which is a worrying number as this is not what video games are meant for. Violent video games have always been under the radar of the authorities. These games need to be checked time and then to ensure that they don't have anything that is likely to affect children's mental health.

PUBG or video games related addition has been a significant concern for everyone in society. Children are always looking to immerse themselves in this virtual world; thus, detaching themselves from the outer world. Children should be able to relate to outer world more than the virtual world.

