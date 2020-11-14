PUBG Mobile: Peacekeeper Elite Championship aka PEC 2020 day 1 overall standings 

Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC ) 2020 concluded here today at the Oriental Sports Center Shanghai. The first day was heavily dominated by the Chinese teams as expected but the international invites played well and showed why they were invited to this prestigious tournament. At the end of the day, Team RNG leads the overall standings with 71 points and 35 kills. At the second spot was Nova XQF with 29 kills and 63 points. 4AM finished at the third spot with 63 points and 24 kills.

PEC 2020 Day 1 Overall standings

The first session of Day 1 kicked off with two matches on the Miramar map, both of which were won by Nova XQF with eight kills to their name in the first match and sixteen kills in the second. Overall, this session was completely dominated by the Chinese squads with all of them finishing in the top 4 in both games. Nova XQF lead the points table after session 1 with 54 points, following them at second place was Team RNG with 41 points. Team ELG claimed the third spot with 26 points.

The second session of the Day saw the international invitees come back and show what they were made of. This session included two Erangel matches. The first match of the session and the third match of the day was won by the North American team Tempo Storm with 13 kills. Team ELG finished behind them in second place with six kills while Team T1 took the third spot with four kills. The highlight of the match was when Team Natus Vincere wiped the table-toppers Nova XQF in a clean 4v4 fight without taking any casualties.

The fourth and the final and the final match of the day played on Erangel was won by 4 AM (4 Angry Men) with 11 kills, 33 Svan from 4 AM put on a godly solo performance to help his team climb to the third position in the overall leaderboards. The second place in the match was captured by Team ELG with 4 kills. Team RNG finished third in this match with 9 kills to their name. This match concluded the proceedings for Day 1 and set up a very interesting second and the final day for the tournament.

