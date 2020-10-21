PUBG Mobile: Peacekeeper Elite Championship, aka PEC 2020, teams and other details 

The second edition of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, aka PEC 2020, is scheduled to take place from 13th to 15th November, with 12 teams from around the world joining three Chinese sides at the Oriental Sports Center, Shanghai. The PEC 2020 was announced on 24th August, during the Tencent Esports Conference.The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of ¥12 000 000 (about $ 1,770 900)

Tencent ESports Conference

PEC is an official Game for Peace(Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament in which top teams from around the world battle it out with the top Chinese teams, for a huge prize pool as well as the title. VSPN will be the official organizers of the tournament

Nova XQF has a direct invite as they are defending champions of PEC. The two top teams from the PEL S3 will qualify for PEC 2020 as well.

International Teams Invited for PEC 2020:

1. Box Gaming (Vietnam, SEA)

2. King of Gamers Club( Thailand, SEA)

3. Freestyle (Pakistan, SA)

4. Futbolist( Turkey)

5. Unicorns of Love(Spain, EU)

6. Cloud 9( USA, Americas)

7. Valdus The Murder (Thailand, SEA)

8. Loops Esports( Brazil, Americas)

9. Natus Vincere(Ukraine/Russia)

10. T1( South Korea)

11. Wildcard Gaming (USA, Americas)

12. Team Umbra(Germany, Americas)

Chinese Teams for PEC 2020

13. Nova XQF

14.Team will qualify from PEL Season 3 Finals (22nd - 25th OCT )

15.Team will qualify from PEL Season 3 Finals (22nd - 25th OCT )

Although the PEC Officials have not announced the name of the participants so far, the teams mentioned above have confirmed their invitations on their respective social media pages.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is also a strict rule that every global team must go into 28 days of quarantine in total. Fourteen days of quarantine on arrival at Shangai, and 14 days of quarantine after the teams return to their home countries.

The first edition of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, i.e. the PEC 2019, was won by XQF Esports (Now Nova Esports). At the PEC 2019, the top three Chinese teams faced off against 12 teams from all around the world.

The host teams bagged the top three positions at the PEC 2019, showing their dominance in the game. From the South Asia division, Fnatic, Soul, and Synerge were invited and secured eighth, 12th, and 13th ranks, respectively.

The tournament went on for two days, on 28th and 29th December 2019, and the total prize pool was 3,000,000 Yuan (around 3 crores 21 lakh INR).