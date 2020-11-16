PUBG Mobile: PEC 2020 Prize pool distribution

The Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 ended today with Nova XQF winning the championship comprehensively. Nova XQF had also won the previous season of the tournament held in 2019 under the name XQF (X Quest F) before thei partnership with Nova Esports. The star player of the team Paraboy won the MVP award as he topped the kill leaderboards with 26 kills. He took home the MVP prize of 500,000 Yuan (75K USD). The PEC 2020 started on the 14th of November and ended on the 15th of November.

The top three teams at PEC 2020 reaped rewards from a massive prize pool. Nova XQF took home a total of ¥ 5,000,000 (755K USD). Team RNG finished behind them in second place and won a total of ¥ 2,000,000 (302K USD). The third place at PEC 2020 and prize money of ¥ 1,000,000 (151K USD) was claimed by 4 Angry Men (4AM).

Prize pool Distribution for the PEC 2020

Nova XQF: $754,817 USD Team RNG: $301,927 USD 4 Angry Men (4 AM): $150,963 USD Tempo Storm: $120,781 USD Elite Esports (ELG): $90,578 USD Natus Vincere (NAVI): $75,482 USD King of Gamers Club (KOG): $60,385 USD Reject Scarlet (RCS): $45,289 USD Valdus the Murder: $30,193 USD Loops Esports: $22,645 USD Team T1: $22,645 USD Wildcard Gaming: $15,096 USD Unicorns of Love (UOL): $15,096 USD Futbolist: $15,096 USD Team Umbra: $15,096 USD

MVP Prize for PEC 2020 (Paraboy): $75,482 USD

Peace Elite Annual Awards of the Year:

The Most Popular Player of the Year: Paraboy (Nova XQF)

The Best Lineup of the Year: YQL-Cheng C, Nova-Paraboy, 4 AM -Suk, STE Wyy

The Best Club of the Year: 4 Angry Men (4AM)

The Most Popular Team of the Year: Nova XQF

The Most Popular Club of the Year: All Gamers (AG)