PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 S2 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the finals of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 2, i.e., the PEL 2020 S2, concluded with fan-favourites Nova Xqf leading the points table. The tournament started today (20th August) and will go on till 23rd August. This event is the biggest official tournament of Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling for the title and prize pool.

Day 1 of the PEL 2020 S2 started with Qing Jiu Club (Q9) winning the first match with 17 kills, with Nova winning the second match thanks to 11 kills. Four Angry Men (4AM) won the third match thanks to three kills, and LGD Gaming clinched the last match with three kills.

At the end of the day, Nova Xqf is leading the PEL 2020 S2 standings with 36 kills and 60 points, Nova Xqf's Paraboy and Order are also leading the kills leaderboard with 16 and 15 frags, respectively.

PEL Season 1 champions All Gamers is second with 20 kills and 57 points. STE sit in third spot, having accrued 29 kills and 49 points. Nova Paraboy was the MVP of Day 1.

Overall standings after Day 1 of the finals of the PEL 2020 S2

PEL S2 Day 1 concluded with @NovaEsportsTeam leading the table. Paraboy is the MVP of day 1 with 16 elimination. Day2 will start at 3:30pm ist Tomorrow. #PUBGMOBILE #Gameforpeace #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/7vPHQjIMhO — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) August 20, 2020

1. Nova XQF - 60 points

2. All Gamers - 57 points

3. Six Two Men - 49 points

4. Royal Never Give Up - 49 points

5. LGD Gaming - 39 points

6. Qing Jiu Club - 37 points

7. 4AM - 37 points

8. The Chosen - 31 points

9. YiQi Lang - 28 points

10. Agfox Black - 25 points

11. LK Gaming - 21 points

12. ACT - 13 points

13. Tianba - 13 points

14. DKG - 7 points

15. Team Game - 4 points

Top fraggers from Day 1 of the PEL 2020 S2 Finals

#1 Nova Paraboy - 16 kills

#2 Nova Order - 15 kills

#3 STE Shi Huai - 11 kills

#4 Q9 Sunflower - 10 kills

#5 AG Shu Han - 9 kills