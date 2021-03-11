PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 day 1 Overall standings

The first major tournament of Game for Peace Esports (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), PEL 2021 Season 1, commenced today. A total of five matches were played between the 15 finalists of PEL 2020 Season 3 on the first day of the event.

The top five teams from Day 1 will move to the weekly finals (Day 3 and 4). The remaining 10 teams - 6th to 15th - have been relegated to the elimination round (Day 2), where they will battle with the other five teams for the ten slots in the weekly finals.

The tournament started today (March 11th) and will continue until April 18th. The event is only played in FPP mode, and this is the first time the Sanhok map has been introduced to the Peace Elite League.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 day 1 Overall standings

PEL regular season week 1 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the first week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Show Time (ex- AgFox Black) winning on Miramar with six kills, while STE played aggressively to secure second place with nine kills.

DKG won the second match on Miramar with 10 kills, followed by Tianba with eight kills. Tianba won the third match on Sanhok with 10 eliminations. TJB OnlyS bagged the MVP title in the match with four kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by Six Two Eight (STE). Nova XQF topped the table with a whopping 16 kills. The fifth and final match on Erangel saw ShowTime come out on top with 12 eliminations.

At the end of Day 1 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Tianba topped the charts with 35 kills and 64 points, followed by DKG with 26 kills and 64 points. STE was in third spot with 21 kills and 53 points.

Along with these three, Show Time (ST) and Team Weibo (WBG) qualified for the weekly finals. PMGC Champions Nova Xqf secured the eighth position with 37 points while 4 AM performed poorly to secure last place with 20 points.

Week 1 Day 2 schedule of the PEL 2021 Season 1

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP