PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

Day three of the first week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 has concluded with Titan Esports Club leading the table.

The top five teams from day one and the top 10 teams from day two battled it out against each other on the first day of the weekly finals (day three). Points gathered in the weekly finals will be counted for the overall ranking of the tournament.

A total of 10 matches will be played in the weekly finals over two days. The tournament will conclude on April 1th.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 day 3 (weekly finals day 1) Overall standings

The first and second matches, played on the desert map of Miramar, were won by Titan Esports Gaming with a whopping 18 and 10 kills. Q9 secured second place in the first match with six kills, while Team Pai eliminated seven enemies in the second match.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 1 day 3 (weekly finals day 1) Overall standings

Show Time claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 14 eliminations, and was followed by The Chosen with four kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Team Pai with eight kills. Team Weibo followed it with eight kills. Team Chosen broke into the top three with eight kills. WBG Z9 clinched the MVP title with four kills.

The fifth and final match was won by The Chosen with nine kills, followed by DKG with 11 kills. STE secured third place with six eliminations.

Advertisement

Day 3 kill leaders

At the end of day three of the first week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Titan Esports Club (TEC) sit top of the leaderboard with 40 kills and 74 points, followed by The Chosen with 23 kills and 66 points. Team Pai finished third on 55 points.

Show Time finished in fourth spot with 51 points, while fan favorites Four Angry Men (4 AM) finished in 10th place with 33 points.

Weekly Finals Day 2 Schedule

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP