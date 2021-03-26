PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Day 3 of the third week of PEL 2021 Season 1 concluded with Tianba topping the overall table. The top 10 teams from today and the top five teams from Day 1 qualified for the weekly finals.

At the end of Day 2 of Week 3, Tianba topped the charts with 40 kills and 83 points, followed by Team SMG with 34 kills and 80 points.

Show Time finished in the third spot with 19 kills and 51 points, while fan-favorites Nova XQF finished in fifth place with 41 points.

First-week champion TEC failed to qualify for the weekly finals. Another fan favorite team, Four Angry Men, failed to qualify as they finished in the 12th spot.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 3 Day 2 overall standing

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 2 overall standings

The day started with Tianba winning at Miramar with 11 kills, followed by LGD Gaming with three kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by STE with 13 kills. JD Esports secured second place with three kills, while Tianba took third place with seven kills.

SMG FlowerC was the MVP with six kills.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 2 overall standings

Advertisement

All Gamers claimed their third match, played on Sanhok, with 14 kills, followed by LGD Gaming with six kills.

Nova Paraboy bagged the MVP title in the match with five kills.

SMG clinched their fourth match at Erangel with seven kills. Tianba topped the table with a whopping 17 kills. STE secured third place with three kills.

Show Time, with five frags, followed by Team Pai with nine kills, won the fifth and final match. Due to this, Team Pai jumped three spots and qualified for the weekly finals.

Qualified teams for the Week 3 finals (Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 1

1. Tianba

2. Q9

3. DKG

4. Show Time

5. Nova Esports

6. Team Weibo

7. LGD

8. Team SMG

9. All Gamers

10. STE

11. Team Pai

12. RNG

13. The Chosen

14. JD Esports

15. Team Game