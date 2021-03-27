PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 1 week 3 day 3 overall standings

Day three of the third week of the PEL 2021 Season1 has now concluded, with fan-favorites Nova XQF leading the points table.

The top five teams from day one and the top 10 teams from day two of the third week competed against each other over five matches on the first day of the third weekly finals. The points accumulated in the weekly finals will only be considered for the overall ranking of the regular season. TEC won the first weekly finals, while STE emerged victorious in the second one. The tournament started on March 11th and is set to conclude on April 18th.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 3 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Nova XQF with 15 kills. DKG secured second place with 12 kills. Star player Paraboy from Nova bagged the MVP award as he eliminated six enemies to the lobby.

The second match, once again played on Miramar, was clinched by Team Pai with ten kills. However, fan-favorites Nova XQF topped the points table, as they played aggressively to secure 15 kills. The Chosen secured the third spot with 4 kills.

Team Weibo claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 21 points, followed by All gamers and Nova XQF with 20 and 13 eliminations respectively.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Show Time with eight kills, followed by DKG with eight kills as well.

The fifth and final match was won by RNG with a whopping 19 kills, followed by LGD, who managed to bag six kills.

Top 5 players from week 3 day 3

At the end of day three of the third week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, Nova XQF is sitting at the top of the leaderboard with 44 kills and 77 points, followed by DKG with 36 kills and 67 points. Team Weibo finished third with 54 points. RNG finished in fourth spot with 52 points, while week 2 champion STE finished in eleventh place.