PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 3 overall standings

Day three of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 has now concluded, with LGD leading the points table.

The top five teams from day one and the top ten teams from day two of the fourth week battled against each other over five matches on the first day of the fourth weekly finals. The points accumulated in the weekly finals will be the only ones considered for the overall ranking of the regular season. The tournament started on March 11th and is set to conclude on April 18th.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 3 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by TJB with 5 kills. However, TEC topped the match table with a whopping 17 eliminations, followed by Tianba with six frags.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 3 overall standings

The second match, once again played on Miramar, was clinched by All Gamers with 10 kills. However, The Chosen topped the points table, as they played aggressively to secure 11 kills. Q9 secured the third spot with five kills.

LGD claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 10 kill points, followed by Team Game and Team SMG with 15 points each.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won again won by TJB with seven kills, where their star player OnlyS bagged the MVP title with four frags. They were followed by Tianba with nine kills.

The fifth and final match was won again by LGD with a whopping 14 kills points, followed by TJB and Nova XQF, who managed to bag six kills each

Advertisement

Top 5 kill leaders From day 3

At the end of day three of the fourth week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, LGD is sitting at the top of the leaderboard with 40 kills and 73 points, followed by TJB with 26 kills and 69 points. TEC finished third with 55 points.

Fan-favorites Nova XQF finished in the eighth spot with 40 points, while week 2 champion STE finished in fourteenth place. LGD Suki is leading the overall kill table with 16 frags, followed by TJB Only S with 13 frags in 5 matches