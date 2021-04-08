PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 1 week 5 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded today, with the top five teams qualifying for the weekly finals.

The remaining 10 teams have been relegated to the elimination round (tomorrow), where they will meet the bottom five teams of week 4. They will compete over five matches for the 10 slots in the weekly finals.

The tournament started on March 11th and will continue until April 18th. LGD emerged victorious in the previous (fourth week) finals while TEC, STE, and Nova XQF claimed the first, second, and third week.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 day 1: Overall standings

Day 1 of the fifth week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Team Chosen winning on Miramar with 24 points, followed by Team Game and Team SMG with 17 and 16 points.

Team Weibo (ex-ELG) claimed the second match with 24 points as their fragger Z9 claimed the MVP title with four frags. They were followed by Nova XQF and Show Time with 15 points each.

Team Game won the third match played on Sanhok with 17 points. The Chosen grabbed 16 points in the second match, while Nova XQF secured 14 points in the third match. STE Wyy bagged the MVP title with four frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Week 1 Champion TEC with 24 points, followed by STE and Team Game with 17 points each. STE Wyy once again bagged the MVP title with six eliminations.

The fifth and final match, once again played on Erangel, was won by All Gamers with 23 points, followed by RNG and Q9 with 14 points each.

Top 5 players from PEL week 5 day 1

At the end of Week 5 Day 1 of PEL 2021 Season 1, The Chosen topped the charts with 23 kills and 54 points, followed by Team Game with 22 kills and 53 points. Q9 was in the third spot with 19 kills and 48 points.

Along with these three fan favorites, Nova XQF and All Gamers qualified for the weekly finals with 44 points each.

Week 1,2, and 4 Champion TEC, STE, and LGD missed out on qualification, securing sixth, eighth, and eleventh place.

