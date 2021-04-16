PUBG Mobile player "NTX" from Influence Rage banned from PUBG Mobile Esports for racist remarks

In a surprising and shocking development in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: Brazil "NTX," a Brazilian player competing from Team Influence Rage was handed a 12-month ban from all PUBG Mobile competitions following the use of racist language during a live broadcast.

In an official ruling posted by PUBG Mobile officials on various social media platforms, NTX was banned under competitive ruling 6.3.3 (Discrimination and Denigration) of PMPL Brazil.

Following this ruling, NTX won't compete in any official PUBG Mobile tournaments for a year, including the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro League: Brazil where his team Influence Rage is sitting at the 10th spot.

The officials stated that the fellow teammates of NTX underestimated the gravity of the situation and the words used by him, and assured him that nothing would happen.

The statement also said that tournament organizers and Tencent Games have zero tolerance towards the discriminatory and toxic vocabulary.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Brazil Super Weekend standings after Week 2

Assim ficou a tabela geral da Super Weekend. Top 2 disputado do início ao fim entre Alpha 7 e INTZ!



Terça (13/04) voltamos com muito mais a partir das 16h nos canais abaixo:



📺https://t.co/Kfdn9IgmMe

📺https://t.co/DJ4AVdVkJF

📺https://t.co/XnSfM7V4ee

📺https://t.co/heOTrNnk7P pic.twitter.com/FjA6Kir7EP — PUBG MOBILE Brasil (@brPUBGMOBILE) April 11, 2021

They also assured the public that they would continue monitoring and punish such actions in the future. Additionally, tournament organizers will find better ways to educate players and teams about racial sensitivity in the coming editions of the PMCO and PMPL in Brazil.

Advertisement

Officials said the process would include new ways to think and communicate, resulting in a healthier environment for competing players and teams.

This news came on the heels of another incident that happened on April 4th where Goodzin, a player from Team INTZ in PMPL Brazil, was banned for using racially charged language while referring to a fellow PUBG Mobile player.

PUBG Mobile officials also issued Goodzin a one-year suspension.

Fans and PUBG Mobile Esports enthusiasts will hope that such incidents do not happen going forward as they malign all the stakeholders' images and create unhealthy friction between the players.