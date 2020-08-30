PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 2 regional finals schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India, has commenced, with the regional finals stage having kicked off on 29th August.

A total of 16 teams, will be battling against each other in the regional finals stage. The top 5 teams from this stage will advance to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the schedule for Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 2 regional finals schedule

Date and timing: 30th August from 6:00 PM IST

Groups: 16 teams in a single group

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

Match 6: Erangel

A total of six matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here is a list of the 16 teams that have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India regionl finals stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals stage

GXR Celtz

Team Tamilas

VR1 Esports

BlitzkriegXP

XSpark

TEAM iNSANE

Futurestation

HEX ReaperX

Team Mayhem

Reckoning

Team INGL

STALWART ESPORTS

Team ESN

MCYS

Optimum Esports

FINTOX

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.