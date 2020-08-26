PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4 semifinals schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India, has commenced, with the semifinals stage kicking off on 22nd August.
A total of 21 teams, divided into three groups, will be battling against each other in the semifinals stage. The top 14 teams from this here will advance to the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India finals stage.
The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 4 schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.
PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 4 semifinals schedule
Date and timing: 26th August from 6:00 PM IST
Groups: A vs B
Matches:
- Match 1: Erangel (6:00 PM IST)
- Match 2: Sanhok (6:45 PM IST)
- Match 3: Vikendi (7:30 PM IST)
- Match 4: Erangel (8:15 PM IST)
A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Here is a list of the 21 teams that have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage
Group A
- VR1 Esports
- Aztecs ESP
- FutureStation
- UP50Esports
- Fintox
- Nalayk
- Lord Fam
Group B
- Team Mayhem
- Reckoning
- Optimum Esports
- Team Insane
- Team Legstump
- Stalwart Esports
- Nox Official
Group C
- XSpark
- Fallen Angelz
- Team INGL
- MSYS
- Team ESN
- Hex ReaperX
- BlitzkriegXP
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.Published 26 Aug 2020, 00:15 IST