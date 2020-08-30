PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Regional Finals Day 1 results & overall standings

The Regional Finals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 16 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the PMPL Season 2. Top 5 teams from each region will further advance to PUBG Mobile World League where they will compete against invited teams.

As per the format, all the qualified teams will play for two days. At the end of the first day, Team Insane sit on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals leaderboard with 93 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Stalwart Esports and Xspark with 78 and 76 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Regional Finals Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals stage:

#1 Team Insane - 93 points

#2 Stalwart Esports - 78 points

#3 X Spark - 76 points

#4 Futurestation - 72 points

#5 Team Tamilas - 65 points

#6 GXR Celtz - 61 points

#7 Team ESN - 60 points

#8 BlitzkreigXP - 57 points

#9 Reckoning - 53 points

#10 Fintox - 51 points

#11 VR1 Esports- 44 points

#12 MCYS - 38 points

#13 Team INGL - 31 points

#14 Hex ReaperX - 28 points

#15 Team Mayhem - 23 points

#16 Optimum Esports - 19 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals will go on till 30th August 2020, and the top 5 teams will qualify for the next stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

