PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Regional Finals Day 2 results & overall standings

The Regional Finals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 16 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the PMPL Season 2. Top 5 teams from each region will further advance to PUBG Mobile World League where they will compete against invited teams.

As per the format, all the qualified teams will play for two days. At the end of the second day, XSpark sit on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals leaderboard with 164 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Futurestation and Stalwart Esports with 140 and 130 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Regional Finals Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals stage:

#1 Xspark - 164 points

#2 Futurestation - 140 points

#3 Stalwart Esports - 138 points

#4 Fintox - 126 points

#5 Team Insane - 126 points

#6 Team Tamilas - 122 points

#7 MCYS - 119 points

#8 Team ESN - 119 points

#9 GXR Celtz - 117 points

#10 BlitzkriegXP - 115 points

#11 Reckoning- 110 points

#12 VR1 Esports - 98 points

#13 Hex Reaperx - 69 points

#14 Team Mayhem - 49 points

#15 Team INGL - 47 points

#16 Optimum Esports - 40 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India regional finals will go on till 30th August 2020, and the top 5 teams will qualify for the next stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

