PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage Day 5 results and overall standings

The group stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia has come to a close. A total of 32 teams were battling each other for a spot in the semifinals. These sides were divided into four groups (eight teams per group).

The fifth and last day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 saw various teams competing against each other. Phantom Esports topped the table with 184 points and two chicken dinners. DRS Gaming and Rivals X followed with 178 and 135 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage Day 5 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage Day 5 overall standings (9-16 positions)

Here are the overall standings after Day 5 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia group stage:

#1 Phantom Esports - 184 points

#2 DRS Gaming - 178 points

#3 Rivals X - 135 points

#4 A1 Esports - 130 points

#5 Gods Reborn - 129 points

#6 Soulz of BD - 127 points

#7 Wolves Den - 122 points

#8 Venom Legends - 114 points

#9 High Voltage - 113 points

#10 KS Axe - 108 points

#11 PN Crew - 106 points

#12 Satan - 100 points

#13 Doyen Knightss - 93 points

#14 Angry Springs - 85 points

#15 Harame - 82 points

#16 Rising Nepal - 80 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals will start on 22nd August 2020, and the top 16 teams from the overall leaderboard will proceed to the grand finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 5:30 PM IST on the schedled days.

