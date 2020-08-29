PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals Day 1 results & overall standings

The Regional Finals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia has finally commenced. A total of 16 teams are battling each other for a spot in PMPL Season 2. The top four teams from the each region will advance to the PUBG Mobile World League, where they will compete against invited teams.

As per the format, all the qualified teams will play for two days. At the end of the first day, DRS Gaming sit on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals leaderboard with 81 points. They are followed by Deadeyes Guys and Abrupt Slayers with 76 and 74 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 1 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals stage:

#1 DRS Gaming - 81 points

#2 Deadeyes Guys - 76 points

#3 Abrupt Slayers - 74 points

#4 VTNXJyanMaara - 69 points

Advertisement

#5 7 Sea eSport - 60 points

#6 INES - 59 points

#7 PWP Esports - 56 points

#8 Chain Reaction Extreme - 56 points

#9 Venom Legends - 54 points

#10 High Voltage - 52 points

#11 A1 Esports- 51 points

#12 Elementrix - 46 points

#13 TrustD Process - 41 points

#14 PN Crew - 28 points

#15 Team Hype - 25 points

#16 Rising Nepal - 18 points

Also check out: Matchwise PMCO Fall Split results 2020

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals will go on till 30th August 2020, and the top four teams will qualify for the next stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO schedule and standings.