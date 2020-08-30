PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 results & overall standings

The Regional Finals of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia have finally commenced. A total of 16 teams are battling it out for a spot in PMPL Season 2. The top five teams from each region will advance to the PUBG Mobile World League, where they will compete against invited teams.

As per the format, all the qualified teams will play for two days. At the end of the second day, DRS Gaming sit on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals leaderboard with 205 points. They are followed by Deadeyes Guys and PN Crew with 141 and 128 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals:

#1 DRS Gaming - 205 points

#2 Deadeyes Guys - 141 points

#3 PN Crew - 128 points

#4 INES - 117 points

#5 PWP Esports- 110 points

#6 Abrupt Slayers - 110 points

#7 7Sea Esports - 108 points

#8 Venom Legends - 107 points

#9 VTNX JyanMaara - 106 points

#10 A1 Esports - 105 points

#11 High Voltage- 105 points

#12 Rising Nepal - 87 points

#13 Elementrix - 83 points

#14 China Reaction Xtreme - 77 points

#15 TrustD Process - 70 points

#16 Team Hype - 47 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Regional Finals will go on till 30th August 2020, and the top five teams will qualify for the next stage. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

