PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 4 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia is underway. A total of 24 teams are battling each other for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (eight teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. At the end of the fourth day, High Voltage sit on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals leaderboard with 162 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by PWP Esports and A1 Esports with 148 and 147 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 4 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals stage:

#1 High Voltage - 162 points

#2 PWP Esports - 148 points

#3 A1 Esports - 147 points

#4 E2S0PM - 123 points

#5 Abrupt Slayers - 118 points

#6 Rising Nepal - 110 points

#7 PN Crew - 109 points

#8 Phantom Esports - 102 points

#9 Gods Reborn - 98 points

#10 Angry Springs - 95 points

#11 Rivals X- 92 points

#12 4 Archangels - 90 points

#13 DRS Gaming - 88 points

#14 Trustd Process - 86 points

#15 Venom Legends - 84 points

#16 Harame - 83 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

