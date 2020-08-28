PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 5 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia is underway. A total of 24 teams are battling each other for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (eight teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. At the end of the fifth day, A1 Esports sits on top of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals leaderboard with 191 points and one chicken dinner. They are followed by High Voltage and PN Crew with 176 and 166 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 5 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 5 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals stage:

#1 A1 Esports - 191 points

#2 High Voltage - 176 points

#3 PN Crew - 166 points

#4 Rising Nepal - 156 points

#5 PWP Esports - 148 points

#6 Rivals X - 144 points

#7 7Sea Esports - 142 points

#8 E2S0PM - 141 points

#9 DRS Gaming - 130 points

#10 Abrupt Slayers - 118 points

#11 Harame- 118 points

#12 Kira Peace Flow - 109 points

#13 4 Archangels - 109 points

#14 Venom Legends - 108 points

#15 Satan - 105 points

#16 Phantom Esports - 102 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel at 530 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO schedule and standings.