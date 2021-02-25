PUBG Mobile: PMCO Split Nepal Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Spring Split 2021 Nepal has come to an end.

After an exciting day of play, which included 4 matches on Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok, Carnage Esports continued their domination from the group stage and emerged as the table-toppers, with 69 points and 30 kills to their name.

Veteran Nepalese team JyanMaara follow them in second place, with 39 points and 18 Kills. Harame finished third with 38 points and 16 kills to cap off the top 3 for the day.

Day 1 Map schedule

Earlier in the group stages of PMCO 2021 Spring: Nepal, 10 teams had qualified for the finals. These teams were paired against 6 invited teams to face off in the finals. There was intense competition between the teams, with each side trying to gain an advantage over the other in their pursuit of a share in the $29,200 prize pool.

PMCO Nepal Finals Day 1 overall standings

The day kicked off with the first match being played on Erangel. Ruthless Aggressive Warriors claimed the chicken dinner in this match, with 7 kills to their name.

Dream Hackers were in second place with 6 kills. Meanwhile, Team Elementrix finished third with 6 kills.

The second and the third matches, played on Sanhok and Miramar, were won by Carnage Esports and Harame, with 8 and 10 kills, respectively.

With these two matches, Carnage Esports found their footing and climbed up the leaderboard. After the third match, they were sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard, with a five-point lead over the second-placed team.

The fourth and the final match, played on Erangel, was once again won by Carnage Esports, who extended their lead with a massive 14 kills. GRxHighVoltage, who secured a total of 6 kills, followed them in second place. JyanMaara finished third in the match, adding 6 kills to their tally.

With PMCO Finals Day 1 over, teams will be focusing on the remaining four days. With 16 matches left in the tournament, it will be interesting to see if any teams from the bottom of the leaderboard are able to make their way back up the table.