PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Finals teams and schedule announced

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Pakistan will kick off today, i.e., February 24th. A total of 20 matches will be played in the five-day final, set to conclude on February 28th.
The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PMPL SA Season 3, where they will face teams from Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Asia Wildcard.
The PMCOis, for the first time, taking place in 27 regions across countries worldwide.
Pakistan comes under the South Asian region, which also consists of Nepal, Bangladesh, and South Asia Wildcard.
Qualified teams for finals of the PMCO 2021 Pakistan
- Magnus Esports
- Portal Esports
- North Esports
- Team TUF
- NFPSKY
- FreeStyle
- Team H2E
- StarXOPS
- The Grounders
- Zarar Esports
- Team F4
Team Knockout and Esports Nation, who qualified for the PMCO Finals, were found using third-party scripts to bypass the anti-cheat app, violating rules and regulations set up by the officials.
Hence, they were disqualified from the tournament. The next best team in the rankings, The Grounders and ZARAR Esports, took their places in the finals.
A total of eleven teams have been disqualified from the PMCO Pakistan for violation of rules.
Invited teams for PMCO 2021 Pakistan Spring Split Finals
- Team Bablu
- Regicide
- 247 Gaming
- StalwartXFlex
- R3D Esports
PMCO 2021 Pakistan schedule (February 24th to February 28th)
- Match 1: Erangel
- Match 2: Sanhok
- Match 3: Miramar
- Match 4: Erangel
The finals will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM PKT (6:00 PM IST).
Prize pool of PMCO 2021 Pakistan Finals
The total prize pool of the PMCO Pakistan 2021 is $29,200. The winner will be awarded $3,900, while the first and second runners-up will get $2,300 and $1,900, respectively.Published 24 Feb 2021, 16:24 IST