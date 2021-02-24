PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Finals teams and schedule announced

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Pakistan will kick off today, i.e., February 24th. A total of 20 matches will be played in the five-day final, set to conclude on February 28th.

The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PMPL SA Season 3, where they will face teams from Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Asia Wildcard.

The PMCOis, for the first time, taking place in 27 regions across countries worldwide.

The PUBG MOBILE Club Open Spring Split Top 16 Finalist for South Asia Wildcard & Pakistan competing! #PMCO2021



Watch the Finals live from Feb 24th-28th & root for your favourite team!

📺https://t.co/1FsHvAxvZL

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMJnKY pic.twitter.com/yrzfUVEvP9 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 24, 2021

Pakistan comes under the South Asian region, which also consists of Nepal, Bangladesh, and South Asia Wildcard.

Qualified teams for finals of the PMCO 2021 Pakistan

Magnus Esports Portal Esports North Esports Team TUF NFPSKY FreeStyle Team H2E StarXOPS The Grounders Zarar Esports Team F4

PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2021 Spring Split Group Stages Announcement: pic.twitter.com/LcxMBCJAsr — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 22, 2021

Team Knockout and Esports Nation, who qualified for the PMCO Finals, were found using third-party scripts to bypass the anti-cheat app, violating rules and regulations set up by the officials.

Hence, they were disqualified from the tournament. The next best team in the rankings, The Grounders and ZARAR Esports, took their places in the finals.

A total of eleven teams have been disqualified from the PMCO Pakistan for violation of rules.

Invited teams for PMCO 2021 Pakistan Spring Split Finals

Team Bablu Regicide 247 Gaming StalwartXFlex R3D Esports

PMCO 2021 Pakistan schedule (February 24th to February 28th)

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Here are your on-air talents that will be bringing you all the action in the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Spring Split Finals for South Asia Wildcard, Pakistan, Nepal & Bangladesh! #PMCO2021



Watch live from Feb 24-28 officially on:

📺https://t.co/oHmVqzYAjg

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMJnKY pic.twitter.com/oNrHxcrRqw — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) February 24, 2021

The finals will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official YouTube channel from 5:30 PM PKT (6:00 PM IST).

Prize pool of PMCO 2021 Pakistan Finals

The total prize pool of the PMCO Pakistan 2021 is $29,200. The winner will be awarded $3,900, while the first and second runners-up will get $2,300 and $1,900, respectively.