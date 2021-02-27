PUBG Mobile : PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals day 4 overall standings

Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Nepal came to an end today. The day saw a lot of tussle between the competing teams, with the teams at the bottom of the table trying their best to climb up the leaderboards.

At the end of the day, Carnage Esports, a team who have been dominating PMCO: Nepal since the Group Stages, emerged as the table-toppers once again with 103 kills and 242 points. Following them in second place was PN Crew with 79 kills and 176 points. The third place was claimed by GRxHighVoltage with 67 Kills and 158 points.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Finals Overall standings after day 4:-

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals Overall standings after day 4

The day kicked with the first match, as usual, being played on Erangel. Carnage Esports, the team in the habit of taking chicken dinners, took one in this match as well with 14 kills. Ekta Esports followed them in second place with five kills, while Team Cops took the third spot in this match with three kills.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals Overall standings after day 4

The second and third matches played on Miramar and Sanhok were won by GRxHighVoltage, and VIBES Esports with 10 and 16 kills to their names respectively. These matches helped both the teams climb up the points table, securing the third and the eighth position on the overall leaderboards respectively, heading into the final match. Carnage Esports remained on top after this match as well.

In the fourth and the final match of the day, KWIN Esports came out all guns blazing and secured a chicken dinner with six kills. The second spot in this match was claimed by PN Crew with four kills. Dream Hackers secured the third spot with six kills to round off the top 3.

KILL LEADERS after day 4

With 4 days of the tournament over, the fate of some of the bottom-placed teams has already been sealed. However, they can play spoiler to the teams competing for the top spots and the qualification for PMPL. With Carnage Esports looking more than secure to lift the champions title this split, it will be intriguing to see which of the other two teams finish in the top 3 and earn the qualification spot in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Season 3.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile : PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals day 4 overall standings