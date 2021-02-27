PUBG Mobile : PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals day 4 overall standings

The fourth day of the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split: Pakistan 2021 came to an end today. After an exhilarating day filled with action, Team F4 emerged as the table-toppers with 90 Kills and 205 points. Team F4 maintained a decent lead over the second place holders Stalwart Flex who secured a total of 81 Kills and 165 points. The third place at the end of the day was claimed by R3D Esports with 76 kills and 155 points.

Related: PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh Finals Day 4 Overall standings

PUBG Mobile PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Overall standings after day 4:-

PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals Overall standings after day 4

The day kicked with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Red Esports with 12 kills to their name. However, North Esports topped the points table with 18 kills. Team F4 secured third place with four kills.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals Overall standings after day 4

The second match of the day played on Sanhok was won by Team TUF with a total of nine kills. Team F4 and Red Esports followed them in second and third place with eight and five kills, respectively.

The third match, which was played in Miramar, was won by team F4 with a total of 11 Kills. Magnus Esports finished second in this match with 12 kills. Red Esports again showed their consistency and secured third place in the match.

The fourth and the final match being played on Erangel was won by Team H2E with 14 kills to their name. Following them in second place was R3D Esports, with 11 frags to their name. Magnus Esports ended up taking third place in this match with a single kill.

Team F4 after day 4

With four days of action over and a single day left, the remaining teams will have the last chance to showcase their talent and move up the leaderboards. The last four matches scheduled to be played be tomorrow will be do-or-die for the contenders, with the Top 3 slots being on the line for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Season 3.