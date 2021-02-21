PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Pakistan Group stage-Overall standings 

The Group Stages of PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Pakistan 2021 Spring Split concluded today with Team F4 topping the table.

The top eleven teams have qualified for the grand finals, where they will battle against five invited teams. The top three teams from PMCO Pakistan finals will qualify for PMPLSouthAsiaSeason 3.

The top 32 teams in the country were divided into four groups and battled against each other for 12 matches over a span of six days.

The finals of the PMCO Pakistan have been scheduled from February 24th to 28th. The top three teams after the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Spring 2021.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Group Stage overall standings

Team F4 topped the group stage with 80 kills and 155 points, followed by Magnus Esports with 72 kills and 148 points. Portal Esports secured third place in the group stages with 143 points.

Qualified teams for the PMCO Pakistan 2021 Spring Split Finals

1. Team F4

2. Magnus Esports

3. Portal Esports

4. North Esports

5. Team TUF

6. NFPxSky Esports

7. E-Sport Nation

8. Free Style

9. Team H2e

10. StarXOps

11. Knockout

Invited teams for PMCO Pakistan 2021 Spring Split Finals:

1. Team Bablu

2. R3G

3. 247 Gaming

4. StalwartXFlex

5. R3D Esports

Yesterday, two teams from Pakistan were disqualified for violating the rules and regulations laid by the officials.

Fyme Esports from Pakistan was disqualified from the PMCO because the team participated in two regions.

KODXROG, another Pakistani team, was disqualified because its player didn't meet the residential qualification.

Today, three more teams have been disqualified from the tournament for violating rules.

C4Gaming and The Royals were disqualified from the PMCO because the teams competed with a suspended player.

Team RetributionX110 was disqualified because the team did not follow security measures.

Total prize pool at the PMCO Pakistan 2021 Spring Split: $ 29,200

1st Place: $ 3,900

2nd Place: $ 2,300

3rd Place: $ 1,900