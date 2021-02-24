PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split Bangladesh Finals Day 1 overall standings

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) for the South Asia belt kicked off from today, the 24th of February 2021.

With four regions involved in the belt, the upcoming four days of the tournament promise to be a treat for the viewers. A total of $29,200, plus allocations for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 3, are what's at stake for the four regions involved in the PMCO.

Day 1 of the PMCO 2021: Bangladesh produced what was, without a doubt, an exciting day of action. A total of four matches were played on maps Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. The 15 teams who had qualified from the group stage, and one invited team (Inertia Esports), battled it out.

At the end of the day, XB Blood region emerged as the table toppers with a total of 65 points and 42 kills. Following them in second place were XCxVS Esports with 52 points and 25 kills. LOG1 Esports finished in the third spot with 42 points and 7 kills to cap off the top 3 for the day.

PMCO Bangladesh Finals Day 1 overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The match was won by XCxVS Esports with a total of 13 kills. Following them in second place was Excentric infinity at second place, with 8 Kills. The third spot was taken by A1 Esports 1952 with 4 Kills.

The second and third matches of the day, played on Sanhok and Miramar respectively, were won by LOG1 Esports and AGxT9 axe with 6 and 10 Kills respectively. At the end of three matches, XCxVS Esports led the points table with 47 points and 21 kills.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, XB Blood legion went berserk and obliterated the lobby, securing a chicken dinner with a whooping 23 kills. Following them in second place in the match were IPGx4arc with 2 kills to their name. The third place in the final match went to Wolves Back Diamond, who had 4 kills in their kitty.

KILL LEADERS from day 1

With the first day now complete and Blood Legion dominating the leaderboards, it will be interesting to see which teams from the bottom push through and make their way up the leaderboard. The remaining four days will determine the winner, as well as decide the top three teams who qualify for the PMPL: South Asia Season 3.