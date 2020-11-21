PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 League Stage map order, schedule, and where to watch

The excitement among fans of PUBG Mobile esports is growing by the day as the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020, aka the PMGC 2020, draws closer. The League Stage will start on 24th November and should go on till 20th December. The top 24 teams from around the world will compete for the ultimate prize of $2 million.

Welcoming the 24 teams from across the globe that will be competing in their respective groups in the @PUBGMOBILE Global Championship S0 2020! #PMGC #PMGC2020



Season starts from Nov. 24th, 11am GMT:

📺https://t.co/509otf9Wi9

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0

📺https://t.co/R9qUlcSQZH pic.twitter.com/Vru73zRmca — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 18, 2020

Map schedule for PMGC 2020 league stage

League Play

League Play will take place over two days, every Wednesday and Thursday, for four weeks. Twenty-four teams will be divided into three groups (eight teams in each pool). The points from the weekdays will be used to determine the top 16 teams for the Super Weekend

League Play Day 1: Wednesday

Erangel (AxB)

Miramar (BxC)

Sanhok (AxC)

Vikendi (AxB)

Erangel (BxC)

Miramar (AxC)

League Play Day 2: Thursday

Sanhok (AxB)

Vikendi (BxC)

Erangel (AxC)

Miramar (AxB)

Sanhok (BxC)

Vikendi (AxC)

Advertisement

Super Weekends

The Super Weekends will be conducted over three days, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for four weeks. Sixteen qualified teams from League Play will compete here, and only points earned here will be counted towards the overall standings.

Super-weekend Day 1, 2, and 3: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

This match schedule will be followed for four weeks. In the end, the top 16 sides from the standings of the Super Weekends will qualify for the League Finals of this of this PUBG Mobile event.

Streaming details (where to watch) for the PMGC 2020

5 days left until the @PUBGMOBILE Global Championship Season Zero 2020 begins! #PMGC #PMGC2020



Mark your calendar for Nov. 24th, 11am GMT! Who are you waiting to see make history?



📺https://t.co/509otf9Wi9

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0

📺https://t.co/R9qUlcSQZH pic.twitter.com/J95q9vzFjj — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 19, 2020

Live streaming for the PMGC 2020 will take place on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Nimo TV channels. PUBG Mobile also recently gave the rights for streaming the event to Nimo TV.

The live streams will happen in multiple languages:

English Arabic Bahasa Indonesia Portuguese Spanish Turkish Malay Vietnamese Mandarin (China) Hindi Nepali

The casters for many of these languages are yet to be announced officially.