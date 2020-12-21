PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 League Stage prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 is the biggest PUBG Mobile event in terms of prize pool and stature. The PMGC 2020's League Stage concluded today, i.e., on 20th December.
The PMGC 2020 features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000. The League Stage has a prize pool of $769,000, while the finals will carry the remaining $1,231,000 purse.
The League Stages were held online from November 24th to December 20th, but the Grand Finals will be held offline in Jan 2021 in Dubai.
The PMGC 2020 saw 24 teams worldwide, who have either qualified or been invited, fighting for the ultimate prize. The top 16 teams from the League Stage have qualified for the finals.
Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 League Stage
The League stage features a total prize pool of $769,000 (league prize money + weekly prize money)
League prize pool distribution:
- 1st place: $300,000: Four Angry Men (Champions)
- 2nd place: $125,000: Bigetron RA (1st Runners Up)
- 3rd place: $75,000: RRQ Athena (2nd Runners Up)
- 4th place: $50,000: Konina Power
- 5th place: $30,000: Klas Digital Athletics
- 6th place: $20,000: Secret Jin
- 7th place: $12,500: Futbolist
- 8th place: $10,000: Nova XQF
- 9th place: $9,000: Power888 KPS
- 10th place: $8,000: Abrupt Slayers
- 11th place: $7,000: Alpha 7 Esports
- 12th place: $6,000: Z3US Esports
- 13th place: $5,000: Natus Vincere
- 14th place: $5,000: Aerowolf Limax
- 15th place: $5,000: Team Secret
- 16th place: $4,500: A1 Esports
- 17th place: $4,000: Blue Bees
- 18th place: $4,000: Godsent
- 19th place: $4,000: Execute
- 20th place: $4,000: DRS Gaming
- 21st place: $3,000: Archer Gaming
- 22nd place: $3,000: The Unnanmed
- 23rd place: $3,000: Elites United Team
- Most Valuable Player of the PMGC 2020 League Stage: $10,000: 4AM 33Svan (144 kills)
Loops Esports, who secured sixth position in the overall table, were disqualified from the PMGC 2020 in a competitive ruling by PUBG Mobile officials.
