PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 League Stage prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 is the biggest PUBG Mobile event in terms of prize pool and stature. The PMGC 2020's League Stage concluded today, i.e., on 20th December.

The PMGC 2020 features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000. The League Stage has a prize pool of $769,000, while the finals will carry the remaining $1,231,000 purse.

The curtain has fallen. Here is our PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage winner FOUR ANGRY MEN! Congratulations! 🎉



Stay tuned as we are close to announce more exciting news regarding the Finals!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/TKNZTqYHZ6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The League Stages were held online from November 24th to December 20th, but the Grand Finals will be held offline in Jan 2021 in Dubai.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship!



Congratulations to the Top 16 teams making it to the PMGC Finals, starting at the end of JAN 2021.

Stay tuned, we are close to announce more exciting news for the upcoming Esports year!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/H1izarZJy8 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The PMGC 2020 saw 24 teams worldwide, who have either qualified or been invited, fighting for the ultimate prize. The top 16 teams from the League Stage have qualified for the finals.

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP is coming to #Dubai! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Where the best 16 teams will fight on stage in the grand PMGC Finals. Are you ready?!

Witness the first PMGC Champion in Dubai from January 21st to the 24th. See you there!@visitdubai @Dubai_Calendar pic.twitter.com/ELwqIVxSte — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 League Stage

The League stage features a total prize pool of $769,000 (league prize money + weekly prize money)

Advertisement

League prize pool distribution:

1st place: $300,000: Four Angry Men (Champions)

2nd place: $125,000: Bigetron RA (1st Runners Up)

3rd place: $75,000: RRQ Athena (2nd Runners Up)

4th place: $50,000: Konina Power

5th place: $30,000: Klas Digital Athletics

6th place: $20,000: Secret Jin

7th place: $12,500: Futbolist

8th place: $10,000: Nova XQF

9th place: $9,000: Power888 KPS

10th place: $8,000: Abrupt Slayers

10th place: $8,000: Power888KPS

11th place: $7,000: Alpha 7 Esports

12th place: $6,000: Z3US Esports

13th place: $5,000: Natus Vincere

14th place: $5,000: Aerowolf Limax

15th place: $5,000: Team Secret

16th place: $4,500: A1 Esports

17th place: $4,000: Blue Bees

18th place: $4,000: Godsent

19th place: $4,000: Execute

20th place: $4,000: DRS Gaming

21st place: $3,000: Archer Gaming

22nd place: $3,000: The Unnanmed

23rd place: $3,000: Elites United Team

Most Valuable Player of the PMGC 2020 League Stage: $10,000: 4AM 33Svan (144 kills)

The MVP of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage is: 33Svan from FOUR ANGRY MEN! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dZZZSVjhsN — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Loops Esports, who secured sixth position in the overall table, were disqualified from the PMGC 2020 in a competitive ruling by PUBG Mobile officials.

In light of today’s unsportsmanlike behavior & in accordance with the PUBG MOBILE competitive policy, Loops Esports has been disqualified from the ongoing PUBG MOBILE Global Championship. Read more for details: https://t.co/nX0aWXTAf1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,127,454 accounts this week