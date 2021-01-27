PUBG Mobile: PMGC Grand Finals prize pool distribution

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals concluded today, with Nova ESports taking home the title.

The top 16 teams from around the world competed in the finals for a massive prize pool of $1,200,000. The tournament was scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai, UAE, however, a few days before the event, three players tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking health and safety into consideration, the officials decided to organize the finals from their hotel rooms on a dedicated network, instead of gathering at the venue.

Your 2nd place winners @4AM_esports of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!



Winning $200,000 of the prize pool. 🎖️#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/0yGiCLq80O — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

The PMGC Finals were intensely-contested, and the consistent teams were rewarded throughout. The tournament provided excitement and action to its viewers all through its run, with Nova XQF from China taking home $700,000.

PMGC Finals Prize Pool Distribution

In the second spot was the league stage winner Four Angry Men, who won a total of $200,000. Zeus Esports, from the Wildcard region, won the third spot and the $100,000 prize associated with it.

A total of 29 matches were played in the finals spread over four days, which included matches played on four different maps.

Here is the final overall rankings from Day 4 Match 29 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #WEONTOP



Congratulations to all the teams that participated & for having put on amazing show! This concludes the end of the #PMGC & a start to a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/FmprHxznRU — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-

1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore):- Nova XQF

2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore):- Four Angry Men

3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs):- Zeus Esports

4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs):- Natus Vincere

5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs):- Bigetron RA

6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs):- Konina Power

7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs):- Team Secret

8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs):- Klas Digital Athletics

9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs):- Alpha 7 Esports

10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs):- Team Secret Jin

11th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs):- RRQ Athena

12th place: $10,000 :- Futbolist

13th place: $10,000:- Aerowolf Limax

14th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs):- Power888 KPS

15th place: $5,000:- A1 Esports

16th place: $5,000:- Abrupt Slayers

MVP of PMGC Finals: $15,000:- Four Angry Men Suk