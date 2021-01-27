Create
PUBG Mobile: PMGC Grand Finals prize pool distribution

Nova esports
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 00:04 IST
News
The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals concluded today, with Nova ESports taking home the title.

The top 16 teams from around the world competed in the finals for a massive prize pool of $1,200,000. The tournament was scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai, UAE, however, a few days before the event, three players tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking health and safety into consideration, the officials decided to organize the finals from their hotel rooms on a dedicated network, instead of gathering at the venue.

The PMGC Finals were intensely-contested, and the consistent teams were rewarded throughout. The tournament provided excitement and action to its viewers all through its run, with Nova XQF from China taking home $700,000.

PMGC Finals Prize Pool Distribution
In the second spot was the league stage winner Four Angry Men, who won a total of $200,000. Zeus Esports, from the Wildcard region, won the third spot and the $100,000 prize associated with it.

A total of 29 matches were played in the finals spread over four days, which included matches played on four different maps.

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-

1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore):- Nova XQF

2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore):- Four Angry Men

3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs):- Zeus Esports

4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs):- Natus Vincere

5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs):- Bigetron RA

6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs):- Konina Power

7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs):- Team Secret

8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs):- Klas Digital Athletics

9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs):- Alpha 7 Esports

10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs):- Team Secret Jin

11th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs):- RRQ Athena

12th place: $10,000 :- Futbolist

13th place: $10,000:- Aerowolf Limax

14th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs):- Power888 KPS

15th place: $5,000:- A1 Esports

16th place: $5,000:- Abrupt Slayers

MVP of PMGC Finals: $15,000:- Four Angry Men Suk

Published 27 Jan 2021, 00:04 IST
PUBG Mobile Global Championship PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates
