PUBG Mobile: PMGC Grand Finals prize pool distribution

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals concluded today, with Nova ESports taking home the title.
The top 16 teams from around the world competed in the finals for a massive prize pool of $1,200,000. The tournament was scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai, UAE, however, a few days before the event, three players tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking health and safety into consideration, the officials decided to organize the finals from their hotel rooms on a dedicated network, instead of gathering at the venue.
The PMGC Finals were intensely-contested, and the consistent teams were rewarded throughout. The tournament provided excitement and action to its viewers all through its run, with Nova XQF from China taking home $700,000.
In the second spot was the league stage winner Four Angry Men, who won a total of $200,000. Zeus Esports, from the Wildcard region, won the third spot and the $100,000 prize associated with it.
A total of 29 matches were played in the finals spread over four days, which included matches played on four different maps.
Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-
1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore):- Nova XQF
2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore):- Four Angry Men
3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs):- Zeus Esports
4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs):- Natus Vincere
5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs):- Bigetron RA
6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs):- Konina Power
7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs):- Team Secret
8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs):- Klas Digital Athletics
9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs):- Alpha 7 Esports
10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs):- Team Secret Jin
11th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs):- RRQ Athena
12th place: $10,000 :- Futbolist
13th place: $10,000:- Aerowolf Limax
14th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs):- Power888 KPS
15th place: $5,000:- A1 Esports
16th place: $5,000:- Abrupt Slayers
MVP of PMGC Finals: $15,000:- Four Angry Men SukPublished 27 Jan 2021, 00:04 IST