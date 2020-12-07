PUBG Mobile: PMGC Superweekend week 2 overall standings

Day 3 of Super weekend 2 of the Pubg Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

PMGC Superweekend week 2 day 3 Map results

Bigetron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 3 of super weekend 2 with a total of 153 kills and 342 points to their name. Following them closely is Four Angry Men with 157 kills and 338 points. RRQ Athena has taken the third position with 270 points to round off the top teams. Nova XQF is in 7th place with 235 points.

PMGC Super weekend 2 overall standings

PMGC League stage

Power888 KPS claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with 11 kills. Four Angry Men finished behind them in second place with nine kills. They were followed by Nova XQF at third place with six kills.

PMGC League stage

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Konina Power with 12 kills. Futbolist finished behind them in second place with 11 kills. Loops Esports finished this match in the third spot with seven kills.

PMGC League stage

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Loops Esports with three kills. However, Power888 KPS topped the match table with 10 kills.

The fourth match was played on Sanhok and won by RRQ Athena, who managed to pick up eight kills. A1 Esports took 10 kills in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Four Angry Men with eight kills. However, A1 Esports topped the match table with fourteen kills.

A1 RXJAX

A1 Esports RXJAX was awarded as the MVP of the day with 2,481 damage and 13 kills.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.