PUBG Mobile: Top 5 players of PMGC Week 1 and weekly prize pool.

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. Bigetron RA from Indonesia took the top spot with 178 points to their name. They also won the weekly prize of $2000 for finishing first.

Earlier, the final day of the Week 1 Super-Weekend was postponed due to a technical malfunction in the PUBG Studio situated in Poland.

The overall Top 5 Fraggers of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship week 1! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/jnbqKGxplk — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 4, 2020

After five days of intense play filled with action and thrill, Zuxxy was named the MVP of the Week. He secured a total of 39 Kills while dealing 8337 damage to his opponents. His Average Survival Time was a decent 20 minutes, 13 seconds.

PUBG Mobile Esports also announced the Top 5 Kill Leaders of the Week. Such was the domination of Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR RA) during the first week that three out of their four players finished in the Top 5 Kill leaders. The others featured in the list were Zuxxy's twin brother Luxxy and the star assaulter for Bigetron Ryzen.

Also featured in the Top 5 Kill Leaders were UhighBoy from Team Secret and Order from Nova Esports. These two players consistently fragged out throughout the week, although their teams had finished 11th and 9th on the overall leaderboards.

Top 5 Kill Leaders From PMGC League stage week 1:

1. Luxxy - 40 Kills (Bigetron RA)

2. Zuxxy - 39 Kills (Bigetron RA)

3. Ryzen - 39 Kills (Bigetron RA)

Advertisement

4. uHighBoy - 38 Kills (Team Secret)

5. Order - 35 Kills (Nova Esports)

PMGC League stage weekly Prize Pool

Participants in the first week of PMGC had also received the designated prize-pool for the week. While the winners and the runners received $2000 and $ 1000 respectively, the other teams received a share of the prize money according to their placement.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 1st Super Weekend! #PMGC #WEONTOP



BTR sitting on top but will this last for long? As teams are getting ready for the 2nd Super Weekend!

📺https://t.co/rcSwAMrMTq

📺https://t.co/IGiaHr7JBO

📺https://t.co/qm9Z9yS7fL pic.twitter.com/y8z8TrM9KK — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 4, 2020

PMGC Weekly Prize Pool Distribution:

1.> Bigetron RA ($2000)

2.> RRQ Athena ($1000)

3.> 3rd to 5th Placing Teams ($750)

4.> 6th to 24th Placing Teams ($500)