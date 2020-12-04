PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend week 1 overall standings

Day 3 of Super weekend 1 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC Super weekend 1 overall standing

PMGC League stage Superweekend 1 overall standings

Bigteron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 3 of the super weekend 1 with a total of 81 kills and 178 points to their name. Following them closely is RRQ Athena with 64 kills and 162 points. Klas Digital Athletics has taken the third position with 143 points to round off the top teams.

PMGC Superweekend 1 Overall standings

Bigetron RA claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eight kills. Konina Power finished behind them in second place with eight kills. They were followed by Loops Esports at third place with seven kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Thai team Power888KPS with ten kills. Loops Esports finished behind them in second place with seven kills. RRQ Athena finished this match in the third spot with eight kills.

Advertisement

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Loops Esports with 6 kills. Klas Digital Athletics came second with eleven kills.

The fourth match was played on Sanhok and won by Alpha 7 Esports, who managed to pick up four kills. RRQ Athena took 7 kills in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Blue Bees with nine kills followed by Klas Digital Athletics with seven kills.

PMGC Superweekend week 1 day 3 MVP

Bigetron RA Ryzen was awarded as the MVP of the day with 2,428 damage and 13 kills