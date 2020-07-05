PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 schedule officially announced

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Day 2 Grand Finals will begin today at 6:30 PM IST.

The final stage of PMIS 2020 will go on for two days, with six matches being played on each day.

PMIS 2020 Grand Finals Day 2 schedule

The much-anticipated PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, has finally reached its last round.

The Grand Finals stage of the tournament started on 4th July 2020. Out of 32 teams from the semifinals, only 16 have made it to the finals. These teams will now play in a single group for the next two days, with 12 matches to be played in total. Only one team will emerge as the champion of PMIS 2020.

After Day 1, Tsm-Entity topped the leaderboard with 103 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Fnatic and Team Mayhem, with 76 and 75 points, respectively.

The PMIS 2020 tournament is heading towards the second day of the grand finals, and the schedule has been officially announced.

PMIS 2020 grand finals Day 2 schedule

The PMIS 2020 grand finals will go on for two days, and will end on the 5th of July. The tournament will be broadcasted in English, Hindi and Tamil on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel. A total of six matches will be played each day in the third person perspective (TPP) mode.

Live stream date and time: July 5th (today) at 6:30 PM IST

Match schedule for Day 2 (maps):

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Sanhok

Match 6 - Erangel

PMIS 2020 Grand Finals live stream

PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action from the PMIS 2020 on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel from 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days. Get ready to witness some intense battles and cheer for your favourite PUBG Mobile squad.

