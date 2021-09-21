PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 Phase 2: Teams, schedule, and more

Phase 2 of the PUBG Mobile Japan League(PMJL) season 1 is all set to begin on September 25th. Phase 2 of the tournament features a significant prize pool of 634,215 USD.

Phase 1 saw team REJECT take first place and $135,681 of the prize pool. In at second and third place respectively were SCARZ and Sengoku Gaming. Team REJECT has got itself one step closer to winning a spot at the global event.

A complete guide to PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 1 Phase 2

Format of the tournament:-

The PMJL follows the franchise format, which differs from the regular 'Pro League'. The PMJL Season 2 is a continuation of Phase 1, which took place earlier this year. The 16 top teams in the country will compete for 12 days across 50 matches, at the end of which the winning team will be crowned as the Phase 2 champion.

The points table for both phases will be combined to determine the season 1 victor. Additionally, the season champion will confirm its berth in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Participating teams:-

Blue Bees Lag Gaming Reject For7 Donuts USG Detonator Zeta Division SunSiter Scarz Aquous Detonation Violet Unite Axiz BC Swell Cyclops Athlete Gaming Harajuku Street Gamers Sengoku Gaming

PMJL Phase 2 Schedule

Phase 2 will have 12 total days of gameplay spread out over September and October.

Day 1: Sept 25

Day 2: Sept 26

Day 3: Oct 2

Day 4: Oct 3

Day 5: Oct 9

Day 6: Oct 10

Day 7: Oct 16

Day 8: Oct 17

Day 9: Oct 23

Day 10: Oct 24

Day 11: Oct 29

Day 12: Oct 30

Phase 1 champion Reject will be in the spotlight as they are considered one of the best teams in the region. Out of 12 days of competition for Phase 1, Reject was leading the points table on six days. On the other hand, one must not discount teams like Scarz, Sengoku Gaming, and Lag Gaming that were also good in Phase 1. The PMJL season zero champion Blue Bees represented Japan at PMGC 2020, but this year they experienced a horrific first phase of the tournament. The first phase was organized from February 13th to May 1st, 2021.

The frontrunner for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is Reject. While they are leading by a substantial margin, anything can happen in such long-running tournaments.

