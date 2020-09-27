PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming taking a slender lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

G25 Gaming after day 3

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD.

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 3

The third day of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with G25 Gaming winning the first match on Erangel with thirteen kills. Alpha Esports came second with five kills. Pepito from G25 Gaming took four kills in the game.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for Wildcard Gaming, who notched up eight kills. Nova Esports and B4 Esports took out five and six enemies, respectively.

G25 Gaming again emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to five eliminations, while Ace1 took eleven frags.

G25 Gaming, with their third win for the day, claimed the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining thirteen kills, with B4 Esports securing the third place with seven frags. Pepito from G25 Gaming took six frags in the nail-biting game.

B4 Esports finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering twenty kills, while Team Queso secured seven kills.

G25 Gaming leads the overall points table and the kills leaderboard with 67 kill points and 157 total points. B4 Esports climbed up three places to finish in second place with 144 points, while Ace1 is sitting at the 3rd place with 64 kills and 126 points.

The top five teams are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.

Cloud 9 was not up to the mark and secured the 12th rank on the overall points table.