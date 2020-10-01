Day 6 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming taking a slender lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 6 overall standings

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 6

Day 2 of the second week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with G25 Gaming winning the first match on Erangel with twelve kills. Alpha Esports finished second with seven kills, while Pepito from G25 Gaming notched up five kills.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for B4 Gaming, who clinched four kills.

Team Queso emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to nine eliminations, while Cloud9 took nine frags. Nova Esports claimed seven kills in the game.

Cloud 9 clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining ten kills, while Alpha Esports laid waste to ten enemies.

Meta Gaming finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering seven kills, while Execute secured ten kills.

G25 leads the overall points table and the kills leaderboard with 133 kill points and 280 total points. B4 sits in second place with 243 points and 103 kill points, while Queso rounds off the top three with 119 kills and 238 points.

Cloud9 made a splendid comeback and secured the 7th rank on the overall points table with 154 points.

The top three teams at the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scene.