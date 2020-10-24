PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the finals of the PMPL Americas Season 2 has concluded, with Loops Esports leading the points table. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 24th October.

The top 16 squads from South and North America are competing against each other. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2 will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

PMPL Season 2 Americas Grand finals overall standings after day 2

Day 2 of the PMPL Americas S2 started with Cloud 9 winning the first match on Erangel with eleven kills. The second game on Miramar saw a victory for Ace1, who picked up six frags.

B4 Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with five eliminations.

The fourth, fifth, and last games played on Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel were won by Loops Esports with twelve, twelve, and eight frags.

Loops leads with 74 kills and 156 points on the overall points table, while Execute is in the second position with 52 kills and 128 points. Cloud 9 rounds off the top three with 49 kills and 111 points. Regular Season champions Team Queso had a rough day and finished in 11th place with 77 points

Due to a technical issue, PUBG officials postponed Day 1 of the PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals, which was to be started on 21st October, by a day. They also converted the finals from a four-day to a three-day event with six matches daily.

TOP 8 Kill Leaderboard:

1. Loops Federal- 29 kills

2. Loops Caowski- 20 kills

3. Execute Itsfate- 19 kills

4. A7 Law- 19 kills

5. B4 Nenebete- 17 kills

6. Beowulf - 17 kills

7.Dudu - 17 kills

8. Nunes - 17kills

Top 8 kill leaders

Match Schedule: Day 3 Finals

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Miramar

Match 6: Erangel