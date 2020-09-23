Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL MY/SG Season 2 Grand Finals' format, prize pool, and schedule announced

PMPL S2 MY/SG Grand Finals
Modified 23 Sep 2020, 14:15 IST
News
The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore are scheduled to be held from 25th September to 27th September.

The top 16 teams from the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 MY/SG will battle it out for three days in the Finals. Many things are at stake for these participating teams, ranging from the massive prize pool to a ticket for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.

The top two teams will directly qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals S2.

PMPL S2 MY/SG Regular season winner
Team Secret Malaysia were recently crowned as the champions of the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 MY/SG. They also secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals.

Defending champions of PMPL Season 1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.

Yoodo gank are invited for PMPL SEA Finals S2.
PMPL Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore Grand Finals teams

Here are the teams that will play the Grand Finals:

PMPL S2 MY/SG Grand Finals teams
  • #1 Team Secret
  • #2 J8 Esports
  • #3 Axis NRL MPX
  • #4 Team SMG
  • #5 TRX Elementus
  • #6 Geek Fam
  • #7 Damansara Esports
  • #8 Resurgence
  • #9 Yoodo Gank
  • #10 NED Brotherhood
  • #11 Dingoz MZ
  • #12 Marlino
  • #13 Evos VIP
  • #14 Ezzy LX
  • #15 Team Bosskurr
  • #16 Team No Recoil

PMPL S2 Malaysia/ Singapore 2020 Grand Finals Schedule :

The Finals will feature 18 matches in total, with six games being played on each day.

PMPL S2 MY/SG Grand Finals Schedule
PMPL S2 Malaysia/Singapore 2020 prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The Most Valuable Player(MVP) will be awarded 2000 USD, while each Chicken Dinner will be awarded 100 USD.

1st Place (Winners): $15,000

2nd Place (Runner Up): $10,000

3rd Place: $7,500

4th Place: $4,500

5th Place: $3,000

6th Place: $2,000

7th Place: $1,500

8th Place: $1,500

9th Place: $625

10th Place: $625

11th Place: $625

12th Place: $625

13th Place: $625

14th Place: $625

15th Place: $625

16th Place: $625

Published 23 Sep 2020, 14:15 IST
PMPL Malaysia Season 2
