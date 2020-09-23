PUBG Mobile: PMPL MY/SG Season 2 Grand Finals' format, prize pool, and schedule announced

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore are scheduled to be held from 25th September to 27th September.
The top 16 teams from the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 MY/SG will battle it out for three days in the Finals. Many things are at stake for these participating teams, ranging from the massive prize pool to a ticket for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.
The top two teams will directly qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals S2.
Team Secret Malaysia were recently crowned as the champions of the Regular Season of the PMPL S2 MY/SG. They also secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2 Finals.
Defending champions of PMPL Season 1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.
PMPL Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore Grand Finals teams
Here are the teams that will play the Grand Finals:
- #1 Team Secret
- #2 J8 Esports
- #3 Axis NRL MPX
- #4 Team SMG
- #5 TRX Elementus
- #6 Geek Fam
- #7 Damansara Esports
- #8 Resurgence
- #9 Yoodo Gank
- #10 NED Brotherhood
- #11 Dingoz MZ
- #12 Marlino
- #13 Evos VIP
- #14 Ezzy LX
- #15 Team Bosskurr
- #16 Team No Recoil
PMPL S2 Malaysia/ Singapore 2020 Grand Finals Schedule :
The Finals will feature 18 matches in total, with six games being played on each day.
PMPL S2 Malaysia/Singapore 2020 prize pool distribution
The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The Most Valuable Player(MVP) will be awarded 2000 USD, while each Chicken Dinner will be awarded 100 USD.
1st Place (Winners): $15,000
2nd Place (Runner Up): $10,000
3rd Place: $7,500
4th Place: $4,500
5th Place: $3,000
6th Place: $2,000
7th Place: $1,500
8th Place: $1,500
9th Place: $625
10th Place: $625
11th Place: $625
12th Place: $625
13th Place: $625
14th Place: $625
15th Place: $625
16th Place: $625