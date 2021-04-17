PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Season 1 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season 1 Grand Finals concluded today. A total of six matches were played, spread over three maps.

A total of 18 matches will be played in the PMPL finals, which will go on until 19th April. This is the first-ever pro league for the North American region, which features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

At the end of the first day, The Panthers sit at the top of the points table with 36 kills and 81 points. 19Esports follow them in second place with 31 kills and 72 points, while Ghost Gaming occupy third place with 32 kills and 68 points.

PMPL North America Finals Day 1 standings

PMPL North America Season 1 Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The first match of the day was played on Erangel and was won by Ghost Gaming, who had a whopping 18 kills.

They were followed by The Panthers and Hitlist, with seven and four frags, respectively.

The second match was played on the desert map of Miramar and was won by Enigma Fan Club, who had 10 frags.

The Panthers grabbed the chicken dinner in the third match, played on Sanhok, with 10 frags. They were followed by 19Esports and Hitlist, with six kills each.

Just Causing Reality emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 11 frags. They were followed by The Panther and 19Esports, with eight and five kills, respectively.

Passion Fruit Esports secured the chicken dinner in the fifth match, with 10 kills to their name. Xset secured second place with nine kills, while 19Esports were third with 11 kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was once again won by Ghost Gaming, with seven frags. The Unnamed secured second place with six frags.